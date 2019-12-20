Swimming, Spa & More: This Uttan Resort Is Perfect For A Day-Long Staycation

Situated in the by-lanes of Uttan village, this place is tough to find! Since Uttan is a completely doable drive from Mumbai given it’s near Bhayander, this Sea Resort is, however, completely different from anything you will see in the city. It’s like the weekend getaway when you don’t want to travel, and it’s truly amazing.

They have a swimming pool, spa, a complete bar service, a children’s play area, a massive lawn and delicious food. Phew! The resort has variety of rooms to accommodate couples, families, group of friends, and most of the rooms are sea facing with either a large balcony or a verandah. Watching the sunset while drinking chilled beer is all that you need to let go off any kind of stress. For the food, we suggest you try their Goan fish curry and rice, and opt for some good old poha for breakfast.

Now, if you’re not in the mood to stay, then worry not! Their restaurant is open to public and you can just drive in to have a sea facing meal or drinks by the poolside. You can drive to Bhayander or take a local train, get off at Bhayander station and drive/ride to the resort. You could even take a regular kali peeli from any part of the city to get here.