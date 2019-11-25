December is probably the best month of the year, with all the festivities and celebrations on in full swing, homes being decorated, drinks being shared and even festive food being consumed in large quantities, all across the city. With Christmas almost upon us, it’s time we direct you to the coolest shops and stores that Bandra, the biggest Christmas hub in the city, has to offer.
A Jolly Good Time: Ultimate Bandra Guide To All Things Christmas
Seven And 7 Star
Head to Hill Road and find these two adjacent stores – Seven and 7 Star, both of which will cater to all your Christmas needs, from beautiful trees to fancy decorations. Honestly, everything about both these shops is so inviting, that it’s hard to resist. The sound of Christmas carols pulls us into the store, where you’ll find a musical, moving Christmas tree, a jack-in-the-box Santa, reindeer and Santa on the sleigh or even ceramic Santa wall hangings that you just have to buy.
They have amazing Christmas trees starting at just INR 250 for a two-feet-long tree going up to INR 9,500 for an eight-feet-long tree. But what’s a tree without decorations, right?
So look forward to some really cute bells, snowflakes, Christmas doormats, windchimes, wreaths, miniature Santa Claus, and more for INR 150. You will find lovely socks and cute candle sets too. They also have an amazing collection of LED Santa Claus, reindeer, snowman and even a Christmas tree and various sizes, starting INR 1,000 upwards.
These will be a great investment for those who celebrate Christmas at their home every year.
Mota’s
Located right next to Cheap Jack, this store plays tough competition to the neighbours. You’ll find huge Christmas trees, decorative Santa Clauses that are taller than you and cost anything between INR 9,000 to INR 16,000.
You’ll also find all sorts of wreaths to put on your doors from INR 150, reindeer decorations for your walls from INR 200, LED snowmen from INR 250, coloured festoons from as low as INR 80, Christmas decorations like coloured balls, gift boxes, stockings, stars and more from INR 100 onwards and even snowflake danglers, sprigs of holly and table decoration pieces at reasonable rates.
If you’re planning to splurge a bit, this is one place you should visit.
Cheap Jack
When you think of Christmas decor, the first place that comes to mind is Cheap Jack, right next to Mota’s. This place is a haven for all things pretty. If you head up to the first floor, you’ll find metal Christmas gifting boxes in three different sizes, small, medium and large, ranging from INR 150 and upwards.
They also have gorgeous Santa candles, candle votives, polar bear, reindeer, Santa and more that start at INR 350. If you head on downstairs, you’ll first have to shove your way through space, and then stand still to enjoy all the colours around you. You’ll find trees, decorations in ceramic, cardboard and more, lights, wreaths, banners, goodie bags, stationery and so much more that starts at a reasonable INR 200 onwards. The store has been an absolute favourite for most of us and this year too, it doesn’t disappoint.
Something Special
This store is part of the holy trinity of great Christmas shopping haunts at Hill Road. However, while it is the last in the line, it’s definitely in no way the least.
Shop for decorations (INR 50 to INR 125), large hanging bells for INR 1,800, stockings with reindeer, Santa, bells and more on them for INR 300, Christmas soft toys for INR 350, baubles for INR 100, Christmas stickers to put on walls, doors and windows for INR 90, and even Nativity sets that start at INR 1,000.
Party Hunterz
In case you’re throwing a Christmas party at home, make sure you pick up cool cups, plates, decoration and more from Party Hunterz, just across Candies in Bandra. If you also have a theme party, you’ll find props to help you plan your look better, or even gifts, keepsakes and party favours. While it is on the steeper side of things, you’ll still find a great collection in your planned budget.
Raave Christmas Decoration
Hardcore Christmas shoppers will definitely have heard of Raave’s, a Christmas decorations company from Chennai that does a pop-up every year. They have cribs, trees, baubles, ribbons, light sculptures (reindeer, snowman or a sleigh for INR 4,500 upwards), and so much more on offer.
They have antique harps (INR 240), Christmas wreaths (INR 650 onwards), stockings that start at INR 300, glitter ribbons for INR 200 and more. Honestly, there’s just too much to explore here.
Arife Lamoulde
While this store isn’t a typical place you’d enter for Christmas shopping, you’d definitely go here to pick up bakeware items for goodie bags during the festive season. Or, if you’re making a plum cake with the works, this is a great store to head to. You’ll find all sorts of cooking chocolate bars (INR 300 onwards), baking sheets (INR 200 for a roll), chocolate moulds (INR 15), or even cookie cutters (INR 200).
So, do yourself and so many more a favour and get baking this season!
Street Stalls
Hill Road turns into a street full of Christmas cheer ever December, with stalls, stores and even shops that come all the way from Chennai just to be a part of all the pomp and festivities. One stall that’s been around for about 14 odd years is the stall that’s right at the corner of the Cheap Jack lane, aptly called the Hill Corner. We found a host of gorgeous ornaments, garlands, mistletoe, Santa hats and so much more, starting as low as INR 50 in some cases. They even have gorgeous ceramic Santas, reindeer, Christmas animals, houses and decor starting at INR 300. If you’re not in the mood to splurge too much, we suggest you head out here.
Beyond this, the area around Hill Corner has stalls across the road which sell Christmas lights, trees and Nativity sets on the road. They have a great collection, so don’t forget to check them out!
