A Jolly Good Time: Ultimate Bandra Guide To All Things Christmas

Head to Hill Road and find these two adjacent stores – Seven and 7 Star, both of which will cater to all your Christmas needs, from beautiful trees to fancy decorations. Honestly, everything about both these shops is so inviting, that it’s hard to resist. The sound of Christmas carols pulls us into the store, where you’ll find a musical, moving Christmas tree, a jack-in-the-box Santa, reindeer and Santa on the sleigh or even ceramic Santa wall hangings that you just have to buy.

They have amazing Christmas trees starting at just INR 250 for a two-feet-long tree going up to INR 9,500 for an eight-feet-long tree. But what’s a tree without decorations, right?

So look forward to some really cute bells, snowflakes, Christmas doormats, windchimes, wreaths, miniature Santa Claus, and more for INR 150. You will find lovely socks and cute candle sets too. They also have an amazing collection of LED Santa Claus, reindeer, snowman and even a Christmas tree and various sizes, starting INR 1,000 upwards.

These will be a great investment for those who celebrate Christmas at their home every year.