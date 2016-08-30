Come Rain Or More Rain: Bookmark These Brands For Quirky And Colourful Umbrellas

Mumbai might be battling the rains, but we don’t think fashion has to be dampened by the weather. To brighten up the gloomy skies, and add splashes of cool to an otherwise wet season, check out these stores that sell designer umbrellas that we loved.
Cheeky Chunk
From their Bollywood themed umbrellas to a Ramu Chai-themed one, Cheeky Chunk umbrellas are here to make your monsoon trendier and brighter. The brand was started in 2014 by a 22-year-old with the sole objective of selling unique designer umbrellas and to ensure that you stand out from the rest in the rainy season. We loved their Bollywood themed umbrella which had quirky prints of Salman Khan and multiple popular Hindi dialogues and songs. So, if you're a Bollywood lover, grab this umbrella.
The price of their umbrellas start from INR 495 and the best part? There are no extra delivery charges.
Sun Umbrellas
The starting price range of their umbrellas is INR 450.
Decathlon
Our favourite and go-to brand to shop for sportswear - Decathlon - has minimalistic umbrellas for those who are fans of plain yet classy umbrellas. Starting from INR 700, they have a range of umbrellas in solid dark shades like black, dark blue, magenta etc. For those who are not yet over the camouflage trend - they have a huge, sturdy umbrella in the camouflage print as well.
Chumbak
The price range of their umbrellas starts from INR 895.
E-Series
If you're looking for a cost-effective umbrella without compromising on quality, you might want to check out their collection. Starting at INR 500, they have tons of options in terms of prints and shades. Love polka dots? They have tons of umbrellas in cute pastel shades and polka dots. Looking to shop for your little ones? We're sure they'll love the superhero-themed and cartoon umbrellas which include Spiderman, Micky Mouse, Chota Bheem, Frozen and so much more. You can get these at just INR 300.
India Circus
At India Circus, a home decor brand, umbrellas are pretty pieces of fashion accessories. Inspired by contemporary art, their collection of windproof and funky umbrella start at INR 1,000. Their stylish collection includes themes like the Mughal era, rose garden, assorted geometry, waves of chevron, bird land etc. While you can use these during monsoons, don't hesitate to open them on a sunny day as well! #Pretty
Nappa Dori
Love vintage? Then, this luxurious and contemporary handbag brand has umbrellas you'll fall in love with. Starting at a whopping INR 3,600, their vintage umbrellas come with the finest quality fabric and material. With the umbrella, you also get a waterproof shoulder sling for easy handling.
