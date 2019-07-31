This Pretty Vegetarian Restaurant Is Worth Every Penny!

Dinner at Bottle Wottle was fun. Located at Malad West, quite far from Malad station but the ambience, sitting arrangement, party vibes, and courteous staff really makes the travelling worth. An amazing party atmosphere and great lighting made the vibes supersonic. The best part was live music sung by a very soulful musician and made the dinner super fantabulous. They serve only pure vegetarian food so definitely a heaven for people like me. The manager and staff were very approachable and courteous and had the proper knowledge about their menu and the taste of each dish they serve. I started with lip-smacking mocktails called Bottle Break, Brain Freeze and Roll Over Me and all were very refreshing and super tasty then I ordered two starters China Heave which was a combination of Manchurian, aloo and panner and really it was good and innovating dish and then had Crackling Spinach with Paneer a dish consisting of paneer pieces garnished with spices and spinach all over it and really tasted good. Then I ordered three main course dishes Exotic Vegetarian Pizza which consist of most of the vegetables served with blended cheese all above that then melted cheese gave a very soft base taste and trust me it was super delicious and had Mexican Fondue served with pav bhaji along with paneer, nachos and green vegetables which truly gave a different taste and at last had Lasagna with bread spicy pieces truly marvelous. An amazing place to go and chill!