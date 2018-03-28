How Many Of These Mumbai Secrets Do You Actually Know About?

Tucked away in the administrative building of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus {earlier the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, then christened Victoria Terminus}, the in-house Railway Museum pays homage to the Great Indian Peninsular Railway and the architect FW Stevens.

What To See



Cutlery, bells, ticket windows, photos, advertising hoardings, miniature models, dining areas, architectural hacks and stained-glass paintings make sure that CST has a story for everyone.

Don’t Forget

The only drawback though, since it is guided by the administrative staff, it’s open only between 3pm and 5pm on weekdays. A great time slot for tourists and the unemployed alike.

#LBBTip: The highlight for me, though, is the front seat view of DN Road from the balcony of the station from where you can see the spectacular BMC building, Capitol Cinema and the entire cavalcade of life that passes by. This is the one spot in the city which captures the true essence of the fast-paced Mumbai life.

Where: Located inside the Chhatarpati Shivaji Terminus. Look for the side entrance a little ahead of the main entrance which is usually shut.

Price: INR 200 for one person

Timings: 3pm to 5pm on weekdays, shut on weekends