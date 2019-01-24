Unicorns, Superhero Plushes & More: This Store Sells All Things Quirky From INR 70

If you’ve visited O’Leaf {we love!} in Matunga, we’re sure you’ve walked the perimeter and come across some really pretty stores that have immediately caught your eye. Well, one such place we just discovered was Out Look, a home décor cum gifting shop of sorts that literally had everything you could think of within it. So, the main door itself draws you in, with unicorn and flamingo pouches hanging on one side, covers for your earphones in quirky designs, and superhero, football clubs, and Harry Potter keychains that are displayed on the other side, along with luggage tags where prices start at merely INR 70. As you walk in, you’ll find clocks that fit in the palm of your hand to bigger alarm clocks and wall clocks to adorn your room. For gifting, you have pretty mugs, perfumes, waist belts, grooming and toiletry for both men and women, and even jewellery and vanity boxes where prices start at INR 250 and can go up to INR 3,600. They also have a section for photo frames made of glass, metal or even wood, that start at INR 250; water fountains to make a statement in the living room that starts at INR 650; make up, greeting cards, office stationery, superhero soft toys and plushes for just INR 70; diffusers and even Bluetooth speakers. We certainly had a blast picking fun gifts for friends here, and an occasional pouch because, why the hell not?! If you’re in the area to sample some filter kappi and medu vadas, head out here for a wholesome experience. It’s worth it!