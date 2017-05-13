Summertime is sweat time, especially in Mumbai when humidity is at its peak. Getting an iced latte in an AC cafe is somewhat appreciated. However, skip the regular cold coffee, there’s a new trend in town, and we’re loving it. Cold brews, popular outside, have only made to our city a year and a half back.

Cold brew aka cold press is basically when you soak coffee beans in water for at least 12 hours and more. Post this, the water is seeped through paper filter. This in turn, dilutes the coffee taste and makes it less acidic. It’s healthier, no-sugar and honestly, one of the best ways to beat the summer heat. And all this time, we’d been wondering, where had it bean?