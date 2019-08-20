Unique Aquarium Theme Based Hydro Cafe For Amazing Culinary Experience

If you are looking for a splendid ambiance with a unique culinary experience and talented culinary crew then Hydro is the place. The architect has done a commendable job in designing this awesome cafe. Exquisitely decorated with no detail left undone. Composed of 3 sections- Indian railway theme - as you walk into the spot, Aquarium theme (most desirable) - an upstairs with more seating; and Pillow style casual area- Inspired by traditional Indian seating with the option of high chairs n table. One can relish delicacies from around the world such as Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, and Indian. Their service is lightning fast with polite staff. Bullfrog - A refreshing mocktail made with blue curacao and litchee. Picturesque drink. Bullfrog certainly is a delicious cocktail for a hot summer. Dynamite - Layered drink of 3 juices- Mango, Watermelon, and Pineapple. Healthy, dynamic and well balanced. A fruity mocktail treats to taste buds. Both the mocktails were meticulously prepared with the garnishes. Chilly Garlic Surimi Bullets - Deep-fried bullets of surimi paste served with chili garlic aioli and Chiang Mai Kimchi (salted and fermented vegetable sauce). The taste was heaven. Really tasty, went well with chili aioli. Highly reccomended. Shrimp toast dumplings - Deep fried dumpling composed of shrimps and surimi. Served with mayo dip n pickled daikon (Vietnamese carrot). I found this dish average lacking in flavor. Veg Burger - Burger bun spread with spicy marinara sauce, stuffing composed of veggies, cheese, veg patty, and glazed onion. Served with crispy fries and salad. Taste-wise, okay, but presentation solid. Black Pepper Prawns - Off the menu dish. Cassic Thai preparation of stir-fried prawns in a black pepper sauce. Spring onion, garlic, capsicum, and pepper making the bulk. Prawns were super fresh. Nasi Goreng - Classic Indonesian dish (meaning fried rice in Indonesian) comprised of fried rice spiced with soy sauce and exotic veggies like shallot n spring onion. Spicy chilly panner over the rice accompanied with peanuts for crunchiness. Great presentation and tasty too! Paneer element added sheen to the look. I would definitely recommend this to everyone. An experience worth remembering. A great place with authentic food and wow element!