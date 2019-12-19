We’re In Love With This Quirky SoBo Store That Preserves Timeless Art And Artefacts

Located in the tiny lanes of Hughes Road, Anha is a paradise for art lovers and artefact collectors. Glass doors, relaxing sound of water flowing from one of their showpieces and a blast of bright colours – Anha is a quirky art studio with art and artefacts preserved and collected from all over the world. This store is started by two dentists – Dr Harsh and Anuradha Vyas - who themselves have a keen eye for artefacts are passionate about collecting antiques from around the globe. Each product has an interesting history and culture attached to it. An old Parsi lady, who runs the store, will be more than happy to explain the details about each product. From wood to terracotta and from ceramic to glass – their art collection comes in different materials. Well, even waste material. We particularly loved their collection made from recycled paper and tin which reflected the sheer creativity and innovation of the maker. From frames to animal themed tin figurines – it’s hard to say that these were made from waste materials. While a part of the collection is from India, others are imported from Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Bali. Lots of their art and artefacts – including precious bowls, wall art and coasters - reflected Indonesian indigenous and unique art techniques. We spotted quite a few Indian-culture inspired figurines like the ones with various yoga poses and another showpiece in shape of a ‘mudra’. For those who love flora and fauna, they have a lot on offer for you. From a shoe-themed plant pot to an entire wooden collection of animals and birds, these accents are worth all those precious pennies. We got our eyes on a unique wooden accent of a woodpecker attached to the bark of a tree. What’s special? The bird is completely detachable from the tree bark. The prices of their collection start from INR 1,000 onwards. So, if you have a unique eye for creative art or simply looking to revamp of your home with vintage or contemporary items, hit up this small little boutique. You’ll surely find something for yourself. #LBBTip: If you’re lucky you’ll be welcomed by their cat named Billa at the entrance.