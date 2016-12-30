We Picked 9 Of Mumbai's Weirdest Cocktails: How Many Have You Had?

There’s nothing an old-fashioned Cosmopolitan hasn’t solved for us. Though we love Sex And The City references as much as we love our cocktails, we have decided to unearth the most unique, funky and eclectic cocktails in town. LBB warns, don’t slurr too much.

Masala Tea-Cheers @ Bombay Canteen

Who says you can’t embrace your tea-loving self whilst out drinking? Bombay Canteen has a special cocktail brewed up for the tea craving people. Masala Tea- Cheers is a mix of Teachers, masala tea syrup, mint, lime and egg white.

Price: INR 475

The Bombay Canteen

Process House, Ground Floor, Near Radio Mirchi Office, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Cha La Lai @ Yauatcha

All you BKC working office-goers, next time you hit the town post-work, buy yourself a Cha La Lai at Yauatcha. It’s created using vodka, Oolong tea, and is then topped with ice. It’s light and really smooth.

Price: INR 795

Yauatcha

Raheja Towers, 1st Floor, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

The Great Hornby’s Cloud @ MasalaBar

A concoction of whiskey, homemade spices, sugar comes the Great Hornby’s Cloud. It’s zesty, spicy and perfect for a chilly day.

Price: INR 395

Creme Brulee @ Radio Bar

It’s as delicious as it sounds. Think vanilla vodka, caramelised cinnamon powder and oodles of cream for a sweet martini.

Price: INR 420

Radio Bar

New Castle Hotel, 355, Khar West, Mumbai

Saat Rasta @ Monkey Bar

Saat Raata is a popular cocktail at the Monkey Bar {not for the weak hearted though}. We’ll tell you how deadly the combination is – Jagermeister, absinthe, vodka, gin, rum, tequila {not done yet}….beer, triple sec, ginger juice and topped with coriander.

Price: INR 699

Monkey Bar

Summerville, Ground Floor, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Pioneer @ The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar

The sophisticated cocktail is a tribute to The Pioneer {national }. It’s created with vodka, elderflower {for the soothing vibe}, curry leaves and wine.

Price: INR 850

The Sahib Room & Kipling

The St. Regis, Level 9M, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

#LBBTip

You can also try ‘Not So Vanilla’ at the Monkey Bar. This one is for the sweet kicks, with the base of absolut, a shot of espresso, vanilla, cream and top it off with cinnamon. It’s priced at INR 350.