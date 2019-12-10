LBBFoodFinds: What You Must Gorge On Before Bidding Adieu To 2019

This Lower Parel restaurant is more unique than its dishes but let's tell you about what we think is the showstopper here. The Sweet Potato Brûlée has totally won us over. This legendary chaat has a chunk of sweet potato, with your regular chaat masalas, a lot of cinnamon, along with caramelized sugar. Its usually served cold and that's where the real taste lies, to be honest.

Shell Out: INR 220

What's More: The Sago Tikka made with red cabbage and potato, the Didingal Mutton Biryani, and the Paneer Dori Kebabs are killer at Ishaara.