We're going to start our list with our favourite. If you haven't been to Tresind yet, we're giving you the perfect reason - of gastronomical proportions, mind you! When you sample their chef tasting menu (drool), you're introduced to this magical dish. As you wait in anticipation, you'll find the server rolling in with a trolley full of little white bowls with ingredients from all across the country. The khichdi is humble-looking, but then, the magic begins. There are little bowls on the map of India, where the server tells you the story behind each ingredient and which state it's from. Then, it's all mixed together, one by one, till it's this delicious bowl of goodness that smells and tastes like heaven. Phew! We've gone on with this one, so let's jump to the next.

FYI: You don't need to order the entire tasting menu if you just want to try their delicious khichdi. It's available as a separate item on the menu also.

On The Pocket: INR 595 plus taxes.