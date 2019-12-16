Poha Samosas Or Mawa Samosas: We Tried The Most Unique Samosas In The City

This one's a delightful fusion of poha in a samosa, literally. Sans the regular potato filling, which the samosa is known for, poha adds a refreshing taste to it – it did not leave us feeling guilty with our street food indulgence. First the poha is made using onions, cabbage and poha. Once the poha is ready, it is used as a filling for the samosa, which is eventually deep-fried. This stall has been there for over 25 years now!

Price: INR 17