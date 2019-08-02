Mumbai is a rich land for tea-lovers. From tapri chai to some of the most unique infusions I’ve tasted, there’s something for every connoisseur. Here are some of the most unique teas I’ve sipped in the city.
Buttered Apple, Orange Peels And More: The Most Unique Teas In Town
Spiced Mandarin Tea at The Nutcracker
Mandarin Spice is a concoction of apple juice, orange zest, assortment of spices and Assam tea. The orange peels in the hot drink provide a burst of mandarin flavor. This is a great tea to sip on while it pours outside.
Price: INR 185
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Yogi Chai at Aroma’s Café
Aroma’s café has some very interesting blends. One should definitely try the Yogi Chai there, which is a spiced blend made with traditional ingredients like cinnamon, hawthorn petals, clove, black pepper, cardamom, and ginger. This one is great to stave off those monsoon colds as it's packed full of healthy herbals.
Price: INR 219
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Nagori Chai
This is a milky tea which is prepared by keeping the water on boil and adding sugar and tea after two boils. The water keeps on evaporating, and tea gets thicker (and better!). It is sweet and milky tea with lots of sugar.
Where: Nagori Famous Milk Tea and Snacks, Shop no. 10, 325, Kelawala Chawl, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel
Timings: 9am to 11pm
Price: INR 7
Japanese Tea at The Leela Lobby Lounge
Leela’s lobby lounge has some of the widest selection of teas I’ve ever seen. They have a beautiful variety ranging from Japanese, Chinese, Taiwanese, Sri Lankan to Indian tea. They serve a Gyokuro Tea, which is a rich type of green tea grown in the shade in Japan and has a sweet, smooth taste.
Price: approx INR 700
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Black Bubble Tea At Burma Burma
We've seen charcoal-infused dishes pop up all over town in recent years. And why not? It certainly makes for a fun thing to try when you're feeling adventurous. Burma Burma's Black Bubble tea is infused with activated charcoal, milk, black tea, tapioca pearls and maple syrup. It's sweet and the bubbles add a great texture to the experience.
Price: Approx 230
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Malabari Vanilla Coconut Tea at Taj Mahal Tea House
This pretty cafe at Bandra Reclamation has a wide variety of teas from classics to more exotic options, including house special blends like the Malabari Vanilla Coconut Tea. There's no need to add sugar to this tea blend, as the natural vanilla adds a hit of sweetness and the coconut follows as a great finish to the blend. You can also try the Matcha Rose Chai and the Gulkaand Paan Chai.
Price: Approx INR 210
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Romantic Fable At High On Tea
High on Tea has some lovely and unique blends that are perfect for the tea lover. Try the Romantic Fable, a heady blend of sencha green tea, strawberries, rose buds, lavender and raisins. If you prefer something a little more classic, you can opt for the aromatic Darjeeling first flush.
Price: Approx INR 210
- Price for two: ₹ 600
