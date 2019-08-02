Buttered Apple, Orange Peels And More: The Most Unique Teas In Town

This is a milky tea which is prepared by keeping the water on boil and adding sugar and tea after two boils. The water keeps on evaporating, and tea gets thicker (and better!). It is sweet and milky tea with lots of sugar.

Where: Nagori Famous Milk Tea and Snacks, Shop no. 10, 325, Kelawala Chawl, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel

Timings: 9am to 11pm

Price: INR 7