Unlimited Alcohol & Food To Enjoy Your Weekends

Casual Dining

The Little Door

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Ground Floor, B-31, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Unlimited Alcohol and Food along with Karaoke is all one requires during a Sunday after a week-long of work. The Little Door is a go-to place for the tastiest buffet laid down along with delicious desserts. They have different packages that one could opt for depending on their mood. They have an indoors as well as an outdoor seating arrangement. They also host karaoke that will surely bring out the singer in you. Prior Reservations prove to be a boon once your tipsy.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

