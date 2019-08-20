Unlimited Dessert OnlY At Barbeque Nation!

Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation - Hotel Metro Palace

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hotel Metro Palace, Ground Floor, 355, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When I went to Barbeque Nation the staff gave me a warm welcome which I liked it. They served me Barbeque starter and the best thing is it’s unlimited. Basic rule: Whatever you order for your meal, make sure you keep room for desserts because you can have varieties of desserts like Double Chocolate Mousse, Strawberry Pastry, Kiwi Cheese Cake, Kesari Phirnee and Peanut Brownie.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

