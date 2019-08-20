When I went to Barbeque Nation the staff gave me a warm welcome which I liked it. They served me Barbeque starter and the best thing is it’s unlimited. Basic rule: Whatever you order for your meal, make sure you keep room for desserts because you can have varieties of desserts like Double Chocolate Mousse, Strawberry Pastry, Kiwi Cheese Cake, Kesari Phirnee and Peanut Brownie.
Unlimited Dessert OnlY At Barbeque Nation!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae
