The Little Door is serving ‘Drunch’ unlimited alcohol and food options to choose from, every Sunday.
Four Hours Of Unlimited Food And Booze? Only At This Sunday Brunch
Who Is It For?
This isn’t for the lightweights. Though we’ve always liked a drink {or five} at brunch, this takes things to the next level. Not only will those availing of the brunch offer be given unlimited food for four hours, they are also avail of unlimited alcohol for the same time period.
They will also have karaoke and board games, if we’re still able to stand and think strategically.
The menu has an interesting mix of food and cocktails. There’s Shak Shouka, Go Nuts Pancakes, Cheese Torte, Torte de Congrejo to gorge on. The Podka {Pomegranate and vodka} and the red velvet cocktail – a champagne and beer based cocktail with a watermelon scoop {um, yeah} caught our attention from the word go.
So We're Thinking...
We do love any offer with the word unlimited in it, and this, with both grub and drinks, has us sold. We’ll see you there.
When: Noon to 4pm, every Sunday
Price: INR 793 {without alcohol}, INR 1193 {with unlimited beer and sangrias}, INR 1,393 {with unlimited beer, cocktails, sangrias and the entire range of IMFL menu}.
