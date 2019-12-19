Four Hours Of Unlimited Food And Booze? Only At This Sunday Brunch

This isn’t for the lightweights. Though we’ve always liked a drink {or five} at brunch, this takes things to the next level. Not only will those availing of the brunch offer be given unlimited food for four hours, they are also avail of unlimited alcohol for the same time period.

They will also have karaoke and board games, if we’re still able to stand and think strategically.

The menu has an interesting mix of food and cocktails. There’s Shak Shouka, Go Nuts Pancakes, Cheese Torte, Torte de Congrejo to gorge on. The Podka {Pomegranate and vodka} and the red velvet cocktail – a champagne and beer based cocktail with a watermelon scoop {um, yeah} caught our attention from the word go.