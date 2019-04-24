This Newly Opened Spanish Tapas Bar Has Tasty & Visually Appealing Food

A visual appeal to the food is an important aspect as it helps the diner decide to consume the food or not. This newly opened Tapas Bar in BKC has beautiful interiors and more beautiful looking food. The taste comes from the authentic Spanish cuisines that they prepare and they have curated a special Tapas menu for the diners. A great food presentation speaks volume and it shows what a chef can do. We tried an amazing collection of their Spanish wines which they will be launching next month. Their food was the highlight and very different from what we usually get in Mumbai, and hence you will see more foreigners coming here. We tried their special menu called - Menu Del Dia which is a special Tapas menu curation. It starts with : Para Picar Platter: which consists of Olives, mushrooms, bread, dips Followed by Tapas We tried their Non-veg Tapas : Gambas Al Ajillo which is garlic prawns cooked in prawn head oil PESCADO Mantequilla - Fresh local Fish served with buttery sauce and capers Pinchos Morunos - Moorish chicken skewers with Mojo Rojo and pickled onions Croquetas De Pollo - which is chicken croquet and also tried their mushroom croquetas Patatas Machaconas Con Cerdo which is spiced mashed potatoes with Pork Belly and Pork Crackling Also tried their seafood Paella which is Spanish Saffron Rice cooked in a seafood broth and served with assorted seafood. For dessert, I tried their Arroz Con Leche which is creamy rice pudding flavoured with cinnamon orange zest and vanilla All in all had a very good time with this amazing food.