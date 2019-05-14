I visited Uno Mas to try their new set lunch menu. They have a great ambience and pretty decent food. Things I ordered was: -Bread platter that came with a sourdough, lavash and breadsticks, two dips, marinate olives, and mushrooms. - Patatas Bravas, fried baby Potatoes smashed, garlic aioli and smoked tomato salsa. - Mushroom Croquetas that were deep fried forest mushrooms in bechame sauce. - Harissa marinated cottage cheese. I was good and perfectly made. -Zucchini Carpaccio served with walnuts, pine nuts and parsley vinaigrette. - Verde Salad - Charred broccoli - Cinnamon, orange, vanilla rice pudding -Lemonade So, in addition to the menu, we tried a Vegetarian Paella which was quite good and flavourful and also loaded with vegetables. I’m sure it’s worth a shot visiting ASAP!
Uno Más- Cooking The Spanish Way!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
