Uno MáS Has Got The Spanish Vibe Done Right

Uno Mas - a Spanish vibe done right. Inspire BKC’s quintessential affair which does a phenomenal job. From being greeted by hola, to the Spanish acoustic vibe, this place is cheerful and lively. Neatly done up the ambience. Rustic and elegant European look. Chandlers making it interesting. New menu on the cards - Menu Del Dia - all day Monday to Friday. 850 plus taxes for vegetarian and 950 plus taxes for the meat lovers. Wide variety of these cuisines. * Quenching the Spanish thirst with Sangre Naranjia - a nice zesty mocktail. Fresh orange ginger blending in with the grenadine. The subtle orange affair continues with a slice of it inside the glass. Topped with a fair amount of ice and served. * Pina Fresca - this was another interesting mocktail. Would avoid looking at a cucumber in the ingredients but changed my mind post sipping on this. Pineapple juice spiced up giving just a hint of cucumber. Really apt. * Patatas Bravas - this was a dish for all potato lovers. Baby potatoes mashed in a thick salsa Brava purée. Topped with garlic aioli giving it a nice sour kick. * Brochetas De Cottage Cheese - diced paneer marinated in spicy Harissa sauce. Placed in a skewer between pieces of tomato and capsicum. * Empanadas de Verduras - baked turnovers had the filling of mixed vegetables. Served with a sour dip and chimichurri sauce which is a mixture of minute pieces of chilly, garlic, herbs and a touch of olive oil. * Paella verduras - a family that eats together stays together and the Spanish believe in this. The most famous rice dish or Europe made in a broth with saffron herbs and spices. It’s technically eaten in the broth usually given the tradition. Just fantastic. Last but not the least ending it with Churros’s as a dessert - fried dough Pastry. Came in crispy and hot. The nice cinnamon powder on it was giving it a spicy touch. Dipped it in the dark chocolate that was complementing. Overall - well it’s a fresh take on such a cuisine. A great place to drop by craving a vintage feel with some lovely European food! Gracias!