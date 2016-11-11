Mango, Tequila And More: The Most Unusual Sangrias To Glug In Mumbai

Escobar isn’t just your fancy Bandra kid’s go-to bar for no good reason. Have you seen their alcohol list? Within the sangrias alone there are five options available, and we say that you should go for the E Style Sparkling Breeze Sangria here, which is a glass of sparkling wine, mixed with peach liquer. They spring a few pieces of pineapple, watermelon and pomegranate. That vodka that they add to this? That’s just the cherry on top.

#LBBTip: If you are going for round two, check out the Spanish Sangria, with a dangerous concoction of orange vodka, red wine, apple juice and plums and apples in it.

Price: INR 395 for a 180ml glass