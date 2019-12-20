This Brand Is Upcycling Old Automobile Parts Into Reusable Decor Products

Kareghar was born with one simple and innovative objective - to upcycle old pieces of metal scraps into something unique and giving that scrapped metal piece a new life. So, every scrap piece is handpicked, bought to the upcycling garage and converted into something that can be used as a piece of art at homes, professional spaces or simply as a thoughtful gift.

Every product which you spot here will remind you of some automobile accessories. It's simply amazing and astonishing as to how they've been upcycled to quirky business card holders, ashtrays, lamps, kitchen essentials, pen stands, wall hooks, tissue holders, candle holders and lot more. We definitely need more brands like this one.The average price range of their products start from INR 500 and upwards. They've got themed products for the festive season as well. For instance, for Diwali they showcased cute candle holders and for Christmas, they have Christmas trees and candle stands made from simple car accessories. Amazing, isn't it?