Skirts, Dresses Or Blazers: This Brand Has The Coolest Collection We've Seen In A While

Started by three young sisters, Urban Suburban is a classic mix of contemporary and ethnic fashion, with eclectic pieces that truly stand out.

The style is the first thing that grabs our attention, with cuts and fits that feel like they've tailormade just for you. From pastels to floral prints, geometric designs to traditional patterns, there's a lot going on here, and certainly, enough to make you want to come back for more.

We're in love with their crop top and pant sets, their top, and skort sets and even their checkered blazer sets. You can pick from a wide range of tops, pants, jumpsuits (love!), playsuits, skirts, dresses, and jackets & blazers. Their prices start at INR 799 for shirts and can go up to INR 3,500.