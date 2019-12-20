Urban Village: A Dhaba Themed Restaurant To Chill With Friends & Family!

Urban Village is located on Ghodbunder road and it is a huge Dhaba with a lot of seating area. They have beautifully segregated the seating areas for couples, families and friends. The environment there is very cold and there is also live music in the background which makes our meal even more better. We were first given a welcome drink which I guess was roohafza, it tasted very good. Then we ordered the mocktails. Mocktails - 1. Blue Hawaiian - a nice blueberry drink which was very tasty. 2. Mango blossom - a nice mango drink but it tasted more like aamras. Starters - 1. Veg sev Tikki - These tikkis were nice and soft and very well with its side dish which tasted like sweet raita 2. Paneer peri-peri - These paneers were amazing, the first dish I tasted here and it was just amazing. Paneer was nice and soft and went well with all the masalas. 3.chicken peri-peri - this dish was amazing. The chicken was perfectly cooked, it was moist and soft and the chicken was just mouth-watering. 4. Chicken Chettinad kebab - these were also nice but I liked the chicken peri-peri more. Mains - Chicken malvani with butter naan and rice - the chicken malvani was not that spicy but the gravy was nice and tasty. It went well with the naan. The naan had a lot of butter in it which may be bad for some people but some people may enjoy it. Dessert 1. Butterscotch ice cream - the ice cream was nice and cold and it is must-try ice cream here 2. Sizzling chocolate brownie - the brownie wasn't that good, in fact, it was burnt a little so we chand our dessert and ordered the ice cream. The food here was nice and tasty but it takes a lot of time for them to get a dish. It nearly takes 15 to 20mins for one dish to arrive in the table. But once the food comes you really will enjoy it. If you want to take the experience of a Dhaba food then this should be your photo place.