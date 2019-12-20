Sweat It Out: Urmi Kothari's Workouts In Bandra Are Only For The Hardcore

At Kinetic Living, a variety of work out sessions take place – from calisthenics, to pilates, to kalaripayattu, HIIT and drills.

This studio has only recently opened up its location in Bandra two months ago {earlier classes were held at Tangerine}, is located pretty conveniently on SV road and is about 10 minutes from Bandra station.

Coach Urmi Kothari, who is also a Nike fitness coach, is the founder and other trainers such as Dheeraj under her take classes too. The classes are often divided into: strength, endurance, mobility. They have different sessions through the day – Clay for deep stretching, warming up and improving the overall posture of the body, calisthenics, recently introduced which invlves a lot of movement and using one’s weight to work out. Interestingly, it doesn’t end at pure work outs but also takes into account mental well-being as well with their Art Therapy sessions. These focus on creating a mind-body balance and involves activities such as mandala colouring, healing, and more.

The integrated fitness programme with unlimited classes in a month costs INR 9,300, and takes in account that you do different workouts on different days according to your personalised fitness plan. If you pick 10 sessions a month, that is for INR 8,400, a drop-in class is for INR 900. Personal training sessions are also offered, costings INR 22,000 for two sessions a week with the senior coach, Dheeraj and INR 30,000 for two sessions a week with Urmi herself.