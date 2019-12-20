Sustainable Clothing, Accessories & Decor: Navi Mumbai Gets Its First Multi-Designer Store

Sustainable fashion is the need of the hour, but unfortunately, very rarely do we see brands investing in upcycled products. In this influx of new businesses springing up all across the city, we found a gorgeous store that's known by the name of URU and houses eco-friendly clothing, accessories, and home decor.

This one's Navi Mumbai's first multi-designer luxury store that houses the works of prominent runway designers, artisans, and local craftsmen. Brainchild of Priyanka Prasann, who is also the owner of Plush Palette, URU has an open floor with a modern vibe and warm interiors. One half of the store also has space that's dedicated for pop-ups, workshops and launches. You'll find upcycled and eco-friendly formal wear, Indian festive-wear, Indo-western, bespoke jewellery, bags, kid's accessories, artifacts, and much more, at very affordable rates. The 500 square feet store is not just any ordinary one, but a whole experiences in itself, and the concept's quite new in Navi Mumbai, because the people residing there will now find a myriad of exceptional designs, all under one roof.

If you're already hooked and want to visit it, the local designs are really looking for new homes, so there's a lot for you to explore.