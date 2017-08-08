The Van Tribe Community Is For Every Mumbai Resident Who's Still A Hippie At Heart

The VanTribe is the coming together of a community of artistes, travellers and explorers from different specters of life. There are many ways one can contribute their part for the gathering and create opportunities for budding talent alongside established artistes. At the VanTribe Gathering when we attended it, the stage was set and opened to all artistes to showcase their talent through art, music, dance, storytelling, installations, etc. We went there just last month and our mind is still buzzing with all the amazing fun from that day.

When you do attend it, do not miss miss the introductory speech around the bonfire and sound healing. For more information, check their Facebook page here .