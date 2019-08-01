Authentic South Indian Food At This Newly Opened Restaurant In Vile Parle

South Indian food has parcel a greater amount of things with carefree names. Be that as it may, we didn't discover it till now. So folks prepare for encountering the real South Indian nourishment at Ville Parle East at "HOUSE OF HOPPERS". This place serves pocket-friendly dishes and is actually moderate and delectable at another level. It is a place for delicious and solid breakfast in Mumbai. We get Idli, Dosa, Medu wada, and Dal wada. Their menu is just amazing. As it was raining today, so I requested hot and sweet, Dry Fruit Milk A little mud glass with hot and sweet flavors in it. Flavors incorporate sweet milk and dry fruits. Scrumptious and fits the climate well. Paniyaram spicy: Indian dish made by steaming hitter utilizing a form. The hitter is made of dark lentils and rice and is comparable in a piece to the player used to make idli and dosa. It resembles Idli, a type of round balls steamed and it carried green chillies in it. It was presented with scrumptious legitimate coconut chutney which you don't discover normally. A very unique taste and they serve in dainty wooden plates. Eco amicable. Appam beetroot: Appam was very flimsy and delicate in having. Wherein they gave a kind of solid beetroot taste. Alongside it, they served a delicious gravy of veg stew. Veg stew had a thick velvety gravy with onions and spring onions in it. Green peas and a sound Indian curry which goes very well with appam. When you see the menu you mind there are steps like stage 1 appam and different choices and stage 2 incorporates gravy to have with them like veg stew for appam. Our most fulfilling part was dessert. It was all sweet and yum. "Idiyappam and Thengai Paal" White rice noodles with some thick sweet milk. Rice noodles knot served in a little bowl with sweet milk. Great blend looking like south Indian culture. I couldn't want anything more than to visit this spot abundant of times. Must visit this place ASAP!