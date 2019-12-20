Get Curtains For INR 500 & Bedsheets For INR 300 At This Bazaar Road Shop

Variety Funishings is a candy store of sorts. It has a lot of options, as the name suggests. But, the real USP lies in its power to transport you to those times when you were a kid, walking hand-in-hand with your parents, waiting to choose the colour of the curtains – because your opinion mattered.

It is a wonderland for those who really know what would set their home apart from the others. There are bedsheets for as low as INR 400, cushion covers for INR 150, foot mats for as low as INR 30 and curtains, starting at INR 500 a piece. They also make customised curtains in case you want them in a particular colour. They also have dohars starting at INR 600 and table mats.