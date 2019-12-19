The Mountains Are Calling: This Fun Store Has Us Planning Our Next Expedition

India’s largest outdoor accessories brand has camped (heh!) right inside one of Navi Mumbai’s largest malls, and their whole range has us planning camping expeditions to the mountains… Again.

As we sifted through the countless rucksacks, we were informed by the well-informed store executives that there’s plenty of varieties of rucksacks - all differing in not just patterns, but also capacity and make. We were also amazed by the sheer number of tents they sell.

We didn’t know Wildcraft also manufactures travel-appropriate clothing, so we were pleased to find super functional, durable track wear, joggers, sweatshirts and pullovers. They’ve also got separate ranges for men and women, so we’re sure you’ll find something that speaks to the traveller in you!

Besides rugged, expedition-proof stuff, they also have trusty laptop bags, messenger bags, and school bags for kids, well-made camera bags, sleeping bags and even super cool wallets, all of which we think would make for great gifts for youngsters.

