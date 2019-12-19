Getaway Goals: Stay At An Eco-Friendly Clay House In Parule

Choosing the right villa is of prime pertinence while vacationing and this one with a huge garden space and a personal swimming pool makes life tranquil. Vasundhara EcoHouse is an eco-friendly property made out of clay predominantly, and the spacious (Instagram-worthy) rooms are what sustainable living looks like. For INR 3,500 (per room) they have a roof made out of bamboo and wood, and a spiral staircase that stands on wooden logs (super cool, right?)

There's a garden with hammocks for you to lie down and read a book or two, or just enjoy a little nap. And if you want to swim it out to beat the heat, make a splash on their private pool. And in case you're a foodie, chow down an authentic Malvani thali. Apart from that, your breakfast and tea is included in the room charge, and if you have a big group of around eight people, this house is a perfect chilling spot. So grab your tribe and make the weekend count.