Burgers Which Can't Be Missed At All

Fast Food Restaurants

Jimis Burger

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shree Siddhivinayak Plaza, Shop B-2, Veera Desai Industrial Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I can’t name a better burger in the city. Jimi's Burger serves the best burgers in Mumbai. Nice outlet with nice location. This outlet is located in Andheri Lokhandwala. Here they have a decent ambience with comfortable seatings. This place is famous for their burgers & here you will get a variety of burgers.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

