I can’t name a better burger in the city. Jimi's Burger serves the best burgers in Mumbai. Nice outlet with nice location. This outlet is located in Andheri Lokhandwala. Here they have a decent ambience with comfortable seatings. This place is famous for their burgers & here you will get a variety of burgers.
Burgers Which Can't Be Missed At All
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
