Asics, Stan Smiths And More: VegNonVeg Is Only For Serious Sneakerheads

Nike, Adidas, Reebok, Asics, Bape, Vans, they’ve got them all. But, VegNonVeg just doesn’t carry brands, they carry some of the most limited edition sneakers that serious sneaker lovers around the world will dig.

Our first pick had to be the Adidas UltraBoost Uncaged ‘Parley for the Ocean ‘ priced at INR 20,999 .

If you’re wondering what makes them so special, they’re the first high-performance product made from ocean plastic. In case you can’t cop any of these, then we say, go for the Nike Air Huarache Run Ultra Wolf Grey priced at INR 10,595.

Some sneakers are made for legends. This is especially true when they’re Adidas Stan Smiths. We spotted these in Leather Sock White priced at INR 10,999, CF Red with three straps priced at INR 8,999, and even in Primknit priced at INR 11,999.

We personally love all things Japanese, so our next pick had to be the Asics Gel Lyte V in two different colour schemes, available for INR 8000 {trust us, that’s a steal}.

We also spotted Air Force 1, Reebok FuryLite, Vans in super cute colours.