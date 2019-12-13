Keep 'It #CrueltyFree: We've Got Our Eyes On These Vegan Leather Brands

CAI has been around since 2015, and we've noticed that their uber-classy range is beautiful, yet functional. They've only got footwear for women, and the range is demure, work-friendly and dinner-date friendly. We love that the designs are feminine, and completely handmade to ensure durability. Oh, and they're happy to customize shoes for you, if your feet don't fly with conventional sizing.

Price: The range starts at a pocket-friendly INR 799, going up to INR 2499.