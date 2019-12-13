It's challenging to shop for quality footwear and accessories when you're trying to transition towards a #sustainable lifestyle. Most high-end brands carry genuine leather products, and it can get hard to find a brand that uses ethical materials while giving you the same look and feel as leather does. Worry not, though! As we've all come to be more #conscious, budding businesses took note and now offer leather-esque fake leather products that are completely #crueltyfree!
Keep 'It #CrueltyFree: We've Got Our Eyes On These Vegan Leather Brands
The Cai Store
CAI has been around since 2015, and we've noticed that their uber-classy range is beautiful, yet functional. They've only got footwear for women, and the range is demure, work-friendly and dinner-date friendly. We love that the designs are feminine, and completely handmade to ensure durability. Oh, and they're happy to customize shoes for you, if your feet don't fly with conventional sizing.
Price: The range starts at a pocket-friendly INR 799, going up to INR 2499.
It's A Shoe Thing
This adorable homegrown brand by Pooja Kothari Mehta is a regular at exhibitions in SoBo. They've got all the on-trend stuff you probably lust after - studded gladiators, ruffled slides, and more. Except, the range is completely cruelty-free. So you needn't worry about leather and silk elements, and you definitely don't need to worry about quality, either. This range, too, is completely handmade.
Price: The range INR 999 going up to INR 2799
Sauvait
Sauvait is a men's only (or unisex, depends on how you see it!) brand that really walks the talk - they're passionate about their pro-animal welfare and pro-innovation stance, and we absolutely adore that they are striving to make sure that vegan fashion is accessible and affordable. After all, what good is a movement that's accessible only to the elite?
While we wouldn't call the range "cheap", we don't think it's a luxury brand.
Price: The range starts at INR 1600.
The Alternate
The Alternate is a PETA-Approved vegan brand that crafts men's footwear. They're all about that timeless luxury, with practical elegance thrown into the mix that makes their offerings very work and party-friendly. The Alternate has shoes, bags and accessories too. We're very curious about their "Featherlite" collection, which is supposed to be a range of really light footwear, perfect for every day!
Price: The range starts at a pocket-friendly INR 1295
Monk Story
MonkStory has a pretty wide range of products, ranging from loafers, flip-flops and even dress shoes, to satchels and messenger bags. They've also got wallets and card-holders. We adore the fact that for a men's footwear brand, they've played with a lot of florals and beadwork in their designs, and it's especially amazing that they've got mojaris, too! So traditional wear, workwear and casuals, they've got you sorted for it all.
Price: The range starts at a pocket-friendly INR 1690
Kanabis
Aulive
Aulive has lovely faux leather duffel bags, laptop sleeves, wallets, and more. The awesome thing about Aulive is the fact that they use pineapple fibres to fashion their products. It's a material called Pinatex, and we think that's pretty damn cool! We loved the "Lola" bag the most - it's perfect for a night on the town.
Price: The range starts at INR 1799
Achilles
A vegan shoes-only brand, Achilles specializes in bespoke footwear for men. A designer brand that also has ready-to-wear pieces, Achilles divides its offerings into weather-specific collections that represent the mood you're likely to have that time of the year. Spring/Summer, for example, is made of light, earthy tones, and has airy chappals and sandals. This brand is very luxe, so if you specifically want designer shoes, you've got to check them out.
Price: The range is pretty steep, and starts at INR 7150 for a basic pair of espadrilles.
PAIO
"Paio" stands for "pair" in Italian. The brand aspires to be delightful and unconventional, and you can bet that it reflects when you take a single glance at their collection! Helmed by Shweta Nimkar, PAIO is PETA-approved too, and the brand has heels, flats, platforms and boots, too!
Price: The collection is quite reasonably priced at INR 1800 and up.
Senso
Another PETA-approved vegan brand, Senso is actually an OG brand that's been around for quite a while. Senso has reasonably priced shoes for men, women and kids! We think the fact that they have an exclusive OTT wedding collection that is completely cruelty-free! We're also glad they have casual AND fancier ranges.
Price: INR 650 onwards
Nopelle
"Nopelle", the name originates from the combination of "pelle" which means leather, so essentially their name means no leather. They're all about crafting contemporary vegan leather shoes that combine traditional techniques and modern styles. They have loafers and monk straps in different styles.
Price: Prices start at the INR 2990 range
Casablanca Box
Casablanca's a bags-only brand, and they've got gym, office and brunch-date friendly duffels, slings and handbags. Curiously similar to the designs we're used to seeing in genuine leather, Casablanca's designs are quite fluid, and will look great with western and traditional outfits. We especially adored the Casablanca Box Sling bag, and we were surprised to find a pretty range of accessories too.
Price: The range starts at INR 199
Sneh Bags
While most brands of vegan bags are simplistic and no-frills, Sneh has designs that are ALL about the frill - think bags with coin embellishments, heavy embroidery and even OTT bows that'll definitely serve as conversation starts. Sneh's got bags that'll take you through your 9-5, but also through a Diwali party, that cousin's shaadi, and for grocery runs. Yep, the range is wide, and it includes vegan-leather fanny packs, too!
Price: INR 499 onwards
LaBante
With a fiercely feminine collection for women and an understated and functional collection for men, Labante is a brand that you can count on for bags to take to work, when you need something that is classy, distinctive and great quality. This is a premium brand, so the products are definitely an investment.
Price: INR 3500 and up
