That it opens at 9am! I took an early meeting at Birdsong- it was quiet, the service was reasonably quick and the coffee {blue tokai} was great. The menu is simple and checks all the cafe boxes {sandwiches, salads, eggs, mains, teas, juices etc.}. Also, they have free WiFi!
Get All Things Vegan, Gluten-Free & Sugar-Free At This Beautiful Cafe
The service is kind of slow, but that is the vibe of Birdsong. So sit back, relax, enjoy your meal, sip on your coffee and partake in conversations.
The food isn't exceptional- at least what I tried off the menu wasn't. But if you've got dietary restrictions, you've hit the jackpot. I love their desserts section. The caramel and cashew cookie is a must try.
They have valet. You're welcome!
