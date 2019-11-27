Enjoy Yum Popsicles In Natural Flavours At Belo Pops

Belo pops have got the best popsicles, no added colour or preservatives. All the popsicles have natural flavours, be it fruits or cream. I had ordered 1). Cookie Dough in pistachio milk pop - topped with choco chips it had the creamy texture with cookie dough flavour. 2). Keto Strawberry Cheesecakes pop - it had freshly blended strawberry with cheese and pieces of strawberry added to the pop. 3). Death by Chocolate pop - by the name itself you can say that it is an extremely chocolatey crisp cover, filled with smooth chocolate cream, best for the people who love chocolate. 4). Chia Strawberry Raspberry Mint pop - this popsicle was the freshest and fruity one. Blended with fresh strawberry, raspberry, mint and chia seeds. It feels like you are eating fresh fruit. 5). Vegan Roasted Almonds Creamsicle - by the name itself you can say it had almond cream topped with roasted almonds, the creamiest of all.