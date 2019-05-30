Vegetarians Have A Cafe To Explore & Binge On Icecreams, Waffles & More

The Bollywood capital of Mumbai embraces everyone but only the best one stays because at the end of the day it’s the survival of the fittest. Having said that, a café opens up, multiply into two then three and within a short span is across the city. For me, it’s an epitome of a great place doing extraordinary. Well, I am gonna take you to Icekraft – a café, a dessert place, a savoury place and where you can just chill. Icekraft rests in the premium lanes of Oshiwara and a home for food freaks and anyone who wants to spend quality time over ice-creams, Maggi’s, pizzas & waffles & pancakes. With what started as a single eatery space has even accumulated the next door to make it more spacious. You can sit indoors or outdoors depending on your convenience. The ambience looks simple with sofas and chairs and you can binge watch the food being prepared through the open kitchen that only drools you more. They have games to play and we got so engrossed in playing them that we almost forget we had to eat too. The menu is purely vegetarian and some dishes are eggless too. They just don’t serve ice-creams but there are a plethora of options to get started. We started with Red Apple Sangria and Silver Peach Ice Tea – both are non-alcoholic drinks to quench your thirst. Pizza Patiala was cheesy and tasted amazing. Next on board was Smoked Paprika Monkey Bread with pull apart bread that just needs to go in our mouth as soon as they are set apart. My friend tried the Khousuey Maggi that looked great with toppings like caramelized onion, peanuts and some veggies Having reached the last part – the desserts, we had the Belgian Fudgy Mess Waffle, crispy and full of chocolate and Absolute Chocolate Pancake with Nutella, Chocolate Fudge and more. We will come back for the Black Range Ice-creams and other premium dishes. So all you out there, if you are lacking options for a vegetarian place with a complete package then do visit Icekraft. After all, good food is a good mood.