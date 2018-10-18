Mumbai, Cycle Your Woes Away With This New Outdoor Class

Initially born as a blog, which later went on to become a one-stop shop for everything cycling, Velocrush India has now ventured into something not many might have before. They have started cycling classes; they're for everyone between the age of 6 and 60!

Each session is priced at INR 650 {one session=one hour}. This will include a cycling instructor {who will conduct a one-on-one session}, a bicycle on rent and a bicycle helmet. These sessions are customized as per your grasping power and they aim at teaching all the basics in 5-7 sessions {some even manage in 4}.

Currently, Velocrush India has two training centres, in Worli and Andheri. We've heard that they're coming up with another centre in Thane too; we're super stoked!

Are you two-tired yet?