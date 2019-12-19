Your Weekends Are Now Sorted With This New Restro-Bar In Town

Bars

Venetian Luxury Bar & Gastronomy

Andheri West, Mumbai
Deluxe House, 7th Floor, Plot B-50, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience, live music, food as well as the cocktails are amazing! Venetian Luxury Bar & Gastronomy is a perfect resto /pub for all night life lovers. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!

What Could Be Better?

The service can be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

