The ambience, live music, food as well as the cocktails are amazing! Venetian Luxury Bar & Gastronomy is a perfect resto /pub for all night life lovers. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!
Your Weekends Are Now Sorted With This New Restro-Bar In Town
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: Versova
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service can be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Also On Venetian Luxury Bar & Gastronomy
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Nearest Metro Station: Versova
Comments (0)