Chembur Peeps, Why Didn't You Tell Us About The Amazing Chole Bhature At Vig?

Vig is a small but hugely popular eatery in Chembur that excels in giving you a very, very mean and delicious breakfast. Go here for their excellent chole bhature {INR 75} and dal pakwan {INR 55}, both of which we absolutely love.

The joint opens at 6am, which is why it is one of the favourite breakfast spots in the Chembur neighbourhood. When we’re in the mood for a quick bite, we love to gorge on their hot, crunchy and well-stuffed samosas {INR 40, served with chhole}. To go with your amazing meal, opt for a cold lassi {INR 30 for half, INR 45 for full} which makes it a wholesome experience. They have a few other options on their menu to choose from, so go ahead and explore {we like their aloo kulchas too}.