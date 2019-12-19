Head To This Elegant Villa With A Private Pool In Lonavala For A Dreamy Getaway

Villa 30 is an elegant 4BHK villa by Redstone Villas nestled in Lonavala, a stone's throw away from Mumbai, and about 10 minutes from Lonavala railway station.

Boasting of plush modern interiors, the villa has a spacious living-cum-dining room with a wooden finish that can easily accommodate upto about 10 people comfortably. While two bedrooms are adjacent to the living room, two bedrooms are on the upper level. The classy and modern bedrooms redefine comfort and provide a homely feeling away from your home; isn't that what makes a vacation perfect! The kitchen is accessible to all guests and is equipped with modern amenities like a microwave, refrigerator, water purifier with gas stove.

The best part? The private outdoor pool that you can spend your entire day in; laze around or just dip your feet and sit by the pool with your glass of wine and favourite book to go with it. Couple it up with the sunset for the perfect weekend getaway you'd have been to.

For those who don't have a love affair with the water, the villa has free WiFi for guests and if that doesn't cut it too, you can always pull out one of the many board games they have at the property.