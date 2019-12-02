Vintage Cafe Is All About Artsy Decor & Amazing Food!

A place in Colaba with a very vintage look to the place and the decor is just markable. Right amid the Kala Ghoda circle Bakehouse is situated with a very vintage entrance making you feel the vibes strong. The decor is so beautiful with the furniture and with the vintage stairs, the tables make you feel more like and European kind of touch to the entire decor of the place. Really loved the vibe of the place. The staff here is really quick with their service they suggest you the best with the choices that would really suit your palate. Must-try dishes would be 1- Hot Chocolate mocha - probably the best mocha I have ever had with a touch of chocolate in it. It's not to be missed. 2- Crispy Potato Skins - Thinly sliced potato skins well fried served with a garlic dip and a kind of marinara sauce which goes perfectly well with the potato skins and loved it. 3- Butter Garlic prawns - the traditional dish presented in its traditional way with its classic flavours. 4- Ratatouille Pizza- Pizza with a filling of sauteed zucchini, onions, tomatoes, on a wafer-thin crust with mozzarella cheese making it so soothing. 5-Chocolate Mud Cake - a three chocolate layered with light chocolate syrup on top making its such a delicious treat and ending my meal on a happy note. A special mention to saif for serving us and being such a great staff throughout my meal. Totally loved my time here !!