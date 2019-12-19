This Vintage Sports Bar Is Perfect To Enjoy Long Hours With Friends Over Drinks

Brats Bar and Lounge is separated from the hassle of the Mumbai city. It is in the basement of Emerald Club at Royal Palms, Aarey Colony. This bar was earlier catering to club members only however, they have now made it available to everyone. Few of the eye-catching thing at the bar were the swings by the bar and the dining tables which had wooden barrel as the base. I loved the ambience, it's just perfect to chill with friends with some amazing drinks and food at an affordable price. This place is best for those who are looking for value for money kind of bar with great drinks and food. Coming to the F&B we ordered Mocktails: Brats Special Mocktail - A mix of Orange & Lime juice with Mint leaves, Soda and 7up. Small chunks of Orange and lime in it were enhancing the flavour of the entire drink. A perfect refreshing Mocktail to start with. Berry Spitzer - This was yummy. The sweet and tangy flavour of the cranberry, raspberry and lime juice mixed together with Soda & 7up. Cocktail: Kiwi Margarita – A perfect combination of Kiwi ice slush served in Margarita Glass. I couldn’t really decide if the mocktails were good or the cocktail since I loved them all. Starter: Chicken Quesadillas – Three pieces of Quesadillas were served with Thousand Island sauce. The chef did a great job in making this Mexican dish so perfectly. A perfect stuffing with juicy goodness. The minced chicken and the cheese combination were just perfect. Non-Veg Platter –The plater had four pieces of Chicken Wings, Chicken Popcorn, Chicken chilly and chicken crispy. Each of these was made well. This is one of a good option to try if you are looking to have different chicken items. The platter quantity is impressive. Mains: Chicken Lasagne – An amazingly cheesy chicken lasagne that was kick-ass. Parmesan on top gives a wonderful taste to the dish as always. Herb Chicken in White sauce – Two pieces of soft and juicy chicken breast pieces packed with flavour, thanks to the white sauce and Italian herb. Super yummy and made to perfection. Dessert: Gulab Jamun - Felt just like the home-made, soft and light on the stomach. Loved the texture and the softness of the Gulab Jamun. Overall rating: 5/5 My verdict: Has a vintage sports bar ambience, best to enjoy long hours with friends over drinks. The staff is cordial & were helpful in suggesting the item from their new menu. Worth trying them out!