Andheri's Newest Entrant Is All About Fancy Cocktails & Killer Fusion Food

Viper is a newly opened casual dining air bar which serves continental, Chinese, north Indian and Italian cuisine along with fusion food, bar food, signature in-house cocktails, mocktails and desserts. With nightlife ambience and fabulous rooftop outdoor seatings. I visited Viper for Dinner with friends. We enjoyed a lot here. Following are a list of food items which we had on our visit:- 1) Signature Drinks: I ordered for Berry Smoke which includes Cranberry Juice, Cinnamon Syrup, Fresh Watermelon Chunks and Basil Leaves. And My Next Drink was Sunset Glory which was presented very nicely includes Fresh Pineapple, Elderflower, Mint and Lime Juice. 2) Starters: We Ordered for Jugalbandi which is Cheesy Mushroom Based Veg Starters, Joker Poppers, Naga Wings and Pattaya Murgh & Gabber Prawns from Tandoor Kebabs Section. 3) Desserts: In Desserts, we ordered for Viper Desserts of the day which was Oreo cookie brownie and we had along with Scoop of Ice-creams. The presentation of Dessert showcases actual real environment of Viper. Overall! Yes, had a wonderful experience at this new air bar. We had a good time with food, drinks and desserts. The place is built beautifully with proper DJ and dance floor, the nightlife is too good. Highly recommended to go with friends and friends.