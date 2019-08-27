Maharashtrian Cuisine At Its Best At Soul Curry

Soul Curry: A modern retro-bar specializing in Maharashtrian cuisines and serves not just that but all kinds of cuisines including Chinese and Italian. The owner Manisha is also a cook and in the menu, they some special items prepared by her (or people trained by her). The items are the best seller there. They have two outlets in Mumbai we went to the one in Powai. This place has a pleasant decor and has a little dim lighting for the perfect feel. Service was very prompt & we loved what was recommended. Our table was served by Shivprakash who was very honest about his recommendations. I was impressed by the menu as it had everything and I was too confused about what to order. We went for a Cosmopolitan which was a sweet cocktail with the base as vodka with a mixture of cranberry. It was somewhere in between a cocktail and mocktail but a good one to try. We were recommended to try Mumbai Cha Bao and it was also under their Instagram worthy dishes so I was sure it would be visually appealing but it was even better as its taste. It was an open bao with a crunchy patty, green chutney and the typical "sukha vada pav chutney" topped with green chilli to garnish. I can visit again just to try that. In mains we tried the Malay Roti Canai Potato; the word Malay because this type of roti is a popular dish in Malaysia. This dish is a very popular Indian-Malaysian cuisine. The roti is very similar to Laccha Paratha and the gravy was a mixture of coconut gravy with boiled potato, a little sweet in taste. At last, I wanted to have the dessert because I was chasing Paan Pannacotta for a long time. It's a dessert similar to pudding in texture and tastes like paan topped with cream and Gulkand. One of the unique desserts made to perfection. Other items ordered were Holy Tonic, Green Apple Basil Cooler, Tangy cranberry & Chefs special paneer tikka. All the food items were well prepared. They have live music on Saturdays. A good place to hang out with friends, with colleagues or even good for couples and no age bar for Maharashtrian food lovers. Pros: -Amazing service -Lip-smacking food