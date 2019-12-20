Check Out This Reader's Haven On Hill Road

Happy Book Stall at Hill Road is one of the oldest book stores in the city. We explore why you should complete your book shopping here.

Bibliophiles, if you're on Hill Road, keep an eye out for Happy Book Stall. A Bandra staple, this store has been in the same spot since 1947! In case you're having a tough time finding the store, just ask around. Pretty much everyone will know the shop.

As you step in, you'll be greeted by shelves and shelves of books. The store is small, but well organised. Each section is arranged as per the category. You'll find sections dedicated to children's books, self help, non-fiction and comics and graphic novels too. We browsed the store for a while, and we have to say, we were definitely impressed by the wide range of books they stock!

The kid's section is especially well stocked - think old-school classics like Enid Blyton as well as newer ones like Rick Riordan. We spotted comics and graphic novels here too, like Tinkle, Asterix, TinTin, and DC Comics. If you're looking for cook books, baking bibles and self help, you'll probably find it here too.

We found the owner and staff to be super helpful and well versed in what's in stock - perks of being an independent bookstore. So, if you're a reader or looking for a cool gift for your niece, nephew or kid, you'll find it worth your while to pop into this store and check them out.