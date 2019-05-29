Visit This Amazing Restaurant For Hilly Views & Good Food In Panchgani

img-gallery-featured
Hotels

Ravine Hotel

Panchgani, Maharashtra
4.2

Sydney Point, Wai-Panchgani Road, Dhandeghar, Panchgani, Maharashtra

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Located in the heart of the City, Ravine stands as a hotel that comes up with a piece of culture. Pretty much British in style, the place had some great food and coffee waiting for you. The hill views and a balcony seating makes it all of the worth too. Do try their North Indian section. The place is also priced reasonably.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Hotels

Ravine Hotel

Panchgani, Maharashtra
4.2

Sydney Point, Wai-Panchgani Road, Dhandeghar, Panchgani, Maharashtra

image-map-default