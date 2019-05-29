Located in the heart of the City, Ravine stands as a hotel that comes up with a piece of culture. Pretty much British in style, the place had some great food and coffee waiting for you. The hill views and a balcony seating makes it all of the worth too. Do try their North Indian section. The place is also priced reasonably.
Visit This Amazing Restaurant For Hilly Views & Good Food In Panchgani
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Ravine Hotel
Comments (0)