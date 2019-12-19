Visit This Place For The Best Chulivarchi Missal, Near Sula Vineyards

Nashik, known for its grapes and so many famous vineyards, also has the best food around. Sadhana Village, Outside Sula Vineyards, is one of the most famous Missal Restaurant known for its "Chulivarchi Missal". Misal is a Spicy Curry mixed with some Farsan. It is served with the two curries i.e. one with the Spicy Rassa (curry) & one with matki curry, onion & lemon in one bowl, large papad, two jumbos sized bread and very small supporting bowl of curd. It is a very well decorated, village themed restaurant to create a rustic ambience. It has plenty of parking space. They also offer horse riding, Bullock cart riding, etc. The famous Misal of Nasik is available only in the first half of the day i.e. till 2:30 PM. So plan your visit accordingly. Other Things Famous Here are: ⭐ Chulivarchi Ice-Cream ⭐Gulachi Jalebi ⭐Solkadhi ⭐Buffet Meal