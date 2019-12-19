Keeping It Exclusive: These Jewellery Designs Are One-Time Only

Located in Ghatkopar East, Vivid Jewellery is a beautiful store that captured our attention. Each piece is designed by jewellery designer Laxmi Savla and what's really unique is that each design is exclusive and won't be repeated again. They work with both precious materials as well as design high-end costume pieces that are perfect for those festive occasions when you might not want to invest a whole lot, but still want a gorgeous accessory to complete your outfit. While the designs are all conceptualised by Laxmi Savla, the actual craftsmanship is done by karigars from around the country including Kolkata and Jaipur. Their precious and semi-precious collection comes is made in silver and gold, plus they have a collection in real natural stones as well. They can also customise your order, though that would take up to a month's notice in precious metals. Prices: Range from INR 700 to INR 20K for imitation jewellery, INR 5K to INR 80K for precious jewellery. What's unique: They also have a collection of silver accessories for men - think neckpieces, bracelets, and kadas starting from INR 1000 to INR 10K.