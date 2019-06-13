When In Jakarta, Drop By Volcanic Crater With A Beautiful View

A complete blue serene volcano prone area, High on sulphur. This is a volcanic crater lake, a very beautiful natural phenomenon. Kawah Putih is a sizeable highly acid lake which changes colour from bluish to whitish green, or brown, depending on the concentration of sulfur and the temperature or the oxidation state. We stayed here for around 45 minutes, clicking pictures in this absolute scenic location. Mouth masks are a must as it might give you a sense of discomfort in your throat. But since we went in the morning and the level of acid wasn’t that high we would sustain without masks for 30-40 minutes. Obviously, you are not allowed to step into the lake as it is very acidic in nature and can affect the skin. Even the stones contain sulphur, so it is not recommended to touch them either. A small bridge is built leading in between of the lake, but you have to pay IDR 30000 just to go on the bridge. Everyone busy clicking pictures, selfies, etc of this completely picturesque place. Many Indonesians visit here for their pre-wedding photoshoot. It is preferred to visit here in the morning as the content of sulphur might increase in the afternoon. Entry charges, Domestic - IDR 30,000 International- IDR 2,00,000 This was the first place of volcanic activity we visited, a complete alluring experience. It’s just 3hours of travel from Gambir (nearest station from Jakarta) to Bandung station further you can book a cab to Kawah Putih; actually we dint directly go here, we started our journey going to Tankuban Parahu which is volcanic activity area and then we went to floating market and headed to Kawah Putih next morning. Kawah Putih is approx 3-4 hours away from the floating market. A must visit place when in Indonesia especially in Jakarta as it can be a really good weekend getaway.